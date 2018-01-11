Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Cairney is a doubt for Fulham's trip to the Riverside to face Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The skipper missed the 1-0 loss to Southampton as a result of the reoccurring knee injury that has plagued the 26-year-old's season so far and Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed the club must assess him before they take on Tony Pulis' side.

Meanwhile, Floyd Ayite will also definitely miss out with a calf problem, while there is better news for Marcus Bettinelli and Kevin McDonald, who have both taken part in training this week.

And the head coach is hoping the side can find a solution to Cairney's knee injury soon as he can make the side play better football when he is in the side.

Jokanovic said: "Marcus is working with us, with Tom Cairney it's many months he's been in an up/down situation, we must asses the situation with him and in this moment we don't know if he will be available or not for the Boro game.

"Kevin McDonald started working with us today and Floyd Ayite is still out.

"He [Cairney] is one of our best players and all the season he's been with some kind of a problem and we didn't find a quality enough solution for his knee.

"At the end, we expect to find the best version of this man because this man can make us play better football and can make people around him be better.

"We expect we will find some solution, there's too many up/downs and this kind of situation can damage himself, and us too but it's part of the football and we are going to find the solution."

