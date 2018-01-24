The video will start in 8 Cancel

Some may say that Tom Cairney hasn't been at his usual best this season, he's been struggling with a knee injury all season after all.

But if there's one thing Fulham fans know Cairney for, it's his metronome passing in the middle of the pitch, and according to the stats, the 27-year-old still leads the way.

According to WhoScored.com, Cairney has completed 91.2% of his passes this season, leading the way ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's Jacob Butterfield on 89.5% and Middlesbrough's Adam Clayton on 89.3%.

Interestingly enough, Tim Ream and Tomas Kalas both feature in the top ten, Ream with 87.8% pass completion and Kalas with 86.9%.

It's testament to the way Slavisa Jokanovic has got Fulham playing, that both of his centre backs rank in the top ten for passes completed.

On average, Cairney is making 76.6 passes per game, which is also the highest in the division, followed by Paul Coutts of Sheffield United, with 67.8.

Again, the top ten is full of Fulham players, with Kevin McDonald fourth on the list with 65.5 , while Oliver Norwood is eighth with 61.

