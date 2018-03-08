The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham are riding the crest of the wave at the moment.

Fourteen games unbeaten, up into fourth in the Championship table with everyone talking about them as potential automatic promotion winners.

Every transfer window there is interest in their star players, namely Ryan Sessegnon and Tom Cairney.

Tottenham, Manchester United and Liverpool are all reportedly in for teen sensation Sessegnon, while Cairney has garnered interest from Newcastle United, West Ham and West Brom.

Both players, however, signed new contracts with the Whites in the summer, so prising them away from Craven Cottage will be difficult, especially with the Whites hierarchy unwilling to part with their top stars.

Sky Sports pundit Alan McInally was seeing Cairney properly for the first time when he watched Fulham beat Sheffield United for Sky Sports News on Tuesday night.

And the former Aston Villa and Celtic man believes the Whites can "ask what they want" for the Scotland international.

McInally said: "A lot of people have been talking about him and you can see why. He won't be at Fulham next season, he's that good. They can ask as much as they want. Not only was he composed, he was silky on the ball, he was so, so good."

