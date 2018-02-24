Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic believes Wolves' front three can win a game by themselves.

The Whites host the runaway league leaders at Craven Cottage this evening, with the 5.30pm kick-off live on Sky Sports.

Fulham go into the game as the Championship's form team, having not lost in their last 11 games, eight of those being victories.

But Wolves have lost just four times all season, and Jokanovic is wary of the threat of the table-toppers' attacking triumvirate of Diogo Jota, Ivan Cavaleiro and Helder Costa.

Current top scorer Leo Bonatini has not been able to get into the side, such is the quality.

Jokanovic said: "They are a really expensive, quality team in all parts of the pitch, they have important players. The three offensive players can resolve the game alone. They can cause you a lot of damage."

But the Serbian believes his team can cause their own problems as they aim to make it eight straight wins at home.

He added: "I need more players, not just 11. What's important for me is I don't want to lose any player for the game ahead of us, I need people from the bench from the stand, we need to push all together."