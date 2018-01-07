Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has said he 'says what he thinks' after Thursday outburst regarding transfers, where he claimed it might be better the club sack him after disagreements.

The head coach is at odds with Fulham's recruitment department once again, this time over the strength of the squad, with Jokanovic wanting three signings, while the recruitment department believe the squad is strong enough to compete for promotion.

Jokanovic wants three signings, but Fulham will only move for a target if an option becomes available that works for them, while they plan to keep hold of all their first team players, and Jokanovic took Thursday's press conference as an option to give his thoughts on the issue.

And speaking after the 1-0 defeat to Southampton , Jokanovic has said that he 'doesn't care and says what he thinks' but insisted he wanted to be satisfied with his team.

He told BBC London : "I make some words in the last few days, it's better that we don't break the harmony and I don't want people around me to be unhappy and I try to take them outside of the comfort zone and and it's better for myself like the other coaches in the Premier League say 'okay I'm going to coach my team' and we try to do it better for the team.

"At the end, I show ambition and this situation, some people aren't so happy and I want to be satisfied too, waiting for the step and working with my team.

"I do not care, first of all, I say what I think and if somebody is hurt, sorry, I'm not going to do anymore, I'm going to be quiet and coaching my team, I keep going and that's it."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .