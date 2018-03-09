Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has revealed he would one day like to coach in La Liga having implemented a Spanish style of football on his current Fulham team.

The 49-year-old spent seven years in Spain before moving to Chelsea in 2000, spending time at Oviedo, Tenerife and Deportivo La Coruna, before eventually finishing his career at Ciudad Murcia in 2004, retiring after three months there.

The brand of football he currently has the Cottagers playing has been hailed by most that have watched the side, with a lot of opposition managers also complimentary, often hailing the team as the 'best footballing team in the Championship.'

Jokanovic has already managed in Spain once before - a short spell at Hercules in 2014 in the second division, but he was unable to save them, winning only one game of his five in charge.

However, the Fulham boss has revealed that he would still like to coach in La Liga, and sees it as a natural step in his career.

When asked when he was going to coach in Spain, Jokanovic told AS.com: "You never know. I went through the Hercules but managed very few games.

"It would be a natural step because my family lives in Madrid and, whenever I have vacations, I am there. I hope I can coach some years in La Liga."

Jokanovic has Fulham playing some of the best football in the division, a style that bares resemblance to Spanish sides like Barcelona and the national team, where attacking, passing football is the norm.

(Image: Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

It's a bit different to the traditional English style of play, which is seen as more physical, and Jokanovic believes the side try to follow the model that Spanish football has given the world.

"It is a somewhat atypical style in England. As I said, I played almost all of my career in Spain, and that's what I'm trying to convey in the Championship: Spanish football," he added.

"It is a little different from what has been done here historically. We try to dominate the possession, play in the opposite field, press up - it is a risky and offensive football and until now we have done well.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

"Last year we were the top scorer in the category, this year we also lead this ranking (62 goals in 36 matches).

"It is different from the stereotype of English football, especially in the Championship.

"Obviously we do not have the quality to play like them (Barcelona). It would be arrogant to say that we want to play like them.

"But we do try to follow this model. We recognise ourselves in Spanish football and I try to make my team play true to that style."