Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic is happy that teams have voted to end the Transfer Window on August 9 this coming summer, as opposed to the old August 31 deadline.

The 2018-19 season is scheduled to start on August 4, meaning the window will shut only five days after the season starts, compared to previous seasons where nearly a whole month would remain.

Fulham lost Sone Aluko last season to Reading on August 29, much to Jokanovic's dismay, but the new rules mean that teams won't be losing players weeks into the season, with the window shutting at 5pm.

However, the new rules still allow teams outside of the top flight to sign players on loan until August 31, as well as sell players to teams whose transfer windows are still open, such as Europe.

And Fulham's head coach believes the change is a good one as it will allow him to prepare his side for the start of the season without the worry of losing any of his players.

He said: "This is a good change, I am happy with this decision.

"I don't have experience, okay I have some I have some kind of the experience of losing some people it last moments, but I have more experience with bringing people in in the last moment.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

"At the end, you need the time for working and time to make pre-season with these people and try check what these people have available and how they can help you.

"When the season starts, all the people are focused on results and this news is good news for myself, and I believe especially for all the coaches.

"We want time to work and this decision will give us a little bit more time to prepare our teams."

poll loading Is ending the Transfer Window early a good idea? 0+ VOTES SO FAR Yes No

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .