Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has praised the job Steve Bruce has done at Aston Villa the two meet at Craven Cottage tomorrow in a crunch tie.

Fulham are currently seven points behind Villa, who occupy that final automatic promotion slot, and host Bruce's side with the aim of ending their winning run and closing that gap.

Bruce beat Jokanovic to the Manager of the Month award for January after both teams went through the month unbeaten and the Fulham head coach has spoken highly of his counterpart ahead of the game at Craven Cottage tomorrow.

He said: "He (Bruce) is good, it's a big club and they spend many money and they showed their ambition.

"They improve definitely when we compare this season with last season and at the end now they are in the best moment in the few years they are in the Championship.

"They play with confidence, are organised and strong and Steve Bruce is a coach with many experience in both highest category in English football, he has experience with being promoted with a Championship team and in general he's made a great job in this moment and it's fantastic for him."

When the sides met earlier in the season, Fulham were undone by set pieces, with John Terry rising highest to give Villa the lead in that game - one they went on to win 2-1.

It's been a weak point of Fulham's game all season, but Jokanovic has revealed his side have been working on them ahead of the game and have been looking at how they can deal with different situations.

He added: "We are always working, at the end they score out of set pieces but after seven/eight times where we give them chance to deliver the free kicks with dangerous players, they punished us with one of these and John Terry score the goal.

"They can be a danger for us in set pieces and can be dangerous in different situations, but for us we try and check everything and we are working to check all the solutions we can find in the game."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .