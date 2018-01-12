Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has described his relationship with Craig Kline's replacement, James Lovell, as "fantastic."

The head coach and the former assistant director of football operations didn't see eye-to-eye on Kline's transfer policy whilst he was at the club - with his time being cut when he was sacked in November.

Lovell, who has been at Fulham since 2011, is now one of the men responsible for transfer dealings at the club, and Jokanovic has described the pair's working relationship as 'fantastic' - something that could not be said for the 49-year-old and Kline's relationship.

He said: "It's fantastic, everything is fantastic and it's nice.

"I don't know in what kind of the relationship we are thinking but I have made my job, and sometimes I go outside of my job and have the repetition.

"I expect the club are going to make a positive step and I expect us and all the coaches are going to be stronger tomorrow than what we are today."

