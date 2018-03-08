Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic says he is "so busy" at Craven Cottage to even think about speculation linking him with a summer move to Southampton, writes Mark Ritson.

In the last 48 hours, the Whites manager has reportedly been targeted by the Saints to become their new manager next season.

Manuel Pellegrino is not expected to be in charge next season on the south coast, even if he keeps them in the Premier League.

With Fulham fighting for promotion from the Championship and in fantastic form ahead of this weekend's trip to Preston North End, Jokanovic's aim is clear.

However, he admits his name being linked with a job higher up is likely to be down to the season he's currently having in west London.

"I am so busy here and thinking about the game ahead with my team," Jokanovic told Get West London.

"In general we talking about some top opinion, positive or negative, if somebody is talking about myself in the future, it can be great news for myself.

"But at this moment, I am so busy to thinking about gossip and about other teams.

"I have enough here where I am right now and I must be focused and concentrate for myself."