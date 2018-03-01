Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic does not believe his side are under any pressure in the promotion race and instead reckons the pressure is all on Derby, Cardiff and Aston Villa.

Fulham take on the Rams at Pride Park on Saturday in yet another game between promotion rivals having played Villa, Bristol City and Wolves last week - coming through unbeaten.

That's now 12 games without a loss, and some would point to that figure, as well as the chase for the final automatic spot as cause for pressure, but Jokanovic has said the only pressure he feels under is for the Derby game and not the promotion race.

He said: "Listen, I am not under any pressure, there is pressure for Derby, for Cardiff, for Aston Villa, I can't win some position, and I do they will have a loss, for Cardiff too.

"At the end, these people ask me if we can be promoted, if we want to be promoted we must finish first or second, even third or fourth and at the end they must be under pressure and fighting for these places in front of them.

"We are relaxed and ready for fight, we are going to be really strange to say they will lost this match what is front of us.

"Eight point is a huge number of points, they are in fantastic position and we are going to try, but they must lose the games for us to catch this position.

"It will depend on us, but we can win all the games but at the end of the season if they win all the games there won't be any solution for us.

"Anyway, they are under pressure and this is how I observe this situation."

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Derby have won just one game in seven coming into the game, with Curties Davies hoping the away side underestimate them coming into the game on Saturday.

But Jokanovic has insisted that won't be the case, saying Fulham will be ready for everything they encounter at Pride Park.

He added: "It's important, this competition is really tough and long and we are in good momentum right, they were in some different momentum.

"It's a good moment for us going there, we are full of confidence and trust we can push hard to win the game and now is the last quarter of the Championship, now all the points are more important than at the beginning and we know it's tough test in front of us.

"Saturday afternoon will be more important game for us, but it isn't last game for us and we must be ready for everything that will be ahead of us."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .