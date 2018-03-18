The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ryan Sessegnon has not missed a game in the Championship this season.

He has appeared in every league game for Fulham this season, missing just 135 minutes of Championship football season - one of the best records in the division.

Being substituted is not unusual, and with the Whites leading 2-1 against their west London rivals QPR, Slavisa Jokanovic decided to withdraw the 17-year-old star, and influential midfielder Tom Cairney, with 11 minutes to go to try and protect the three points.

However, it did not work, with Pawel Wszolek netting two minutes later to earn the Hoops a share of the spoils.

Jokanovic was asked if Sessegnon and Cairney were tired after the game.

The Whites boss said: "From my point of view, I didn't see them in the best level and I decided to try with different players - [Rui] Fonte to try to find one player to connect between lines, like [Floyd] Ayite too.

"I decided to change Sess because I needed another fast player. I take the decision for these changes, but they didn't give us improvement."

