Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic admits Saturday's opponents Preston North End are likely to be an aggressive outfit looking to stifle his side's way of playing, writes Mark Ritson.

The Whites go into the clash in superb form, but Preston aren't too far behind and are looking to keep up a play-off charge.

It will certainly be a tough test for Jokanovic's men at Deepdale, and he is hoping for a strong referee in the north west.

The boss believes his side may need to come up with another strategy to defeat Preston if they're way of playing becomes a difficulty.

Fulham need to avoid defeat to keep a promotion rival away from them, too, of course.

"It's always important in any game not lose," said Jokanovic, speaking at his pre-match press conference.

"It's a chance for us to get three points against a really good team, with young and experienced manager who has done a really good job with them.

"They are one of the more aggressive teams in the Championship. We must try to find out style, to try and move the ball.

"They are going to going to want to cut the way we want to play. It will also depend on what type of referee we will get at Preston.

"Sometimes when I watch the Premier League, more or less I know what the level of protection is.

"In the Championship I am little bit confused, so it depends on how we're going to take the situation with the referee and how we're going to manage the game, too.

"I have had the opportunity to watch some of their games and they are going to try and stop us in a legal way.

"But it will depend on us and the referee, too."

