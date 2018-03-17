Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic insists a chance of breaking Fulham's record of unbeaten games isn't an extra incentive heading into their west London derby with QPR.

If Fulham were to avoid defeat, they'd beat the 15-game record set by themselves and Keevin Keegan's side in the 90s, but Jokanovic isn't thinking about any of that ahead of the game.

It's been a stunning run from the Cottagers, who haven't lost since a 1-0 defeat at Sunderland all the way back in December - since then they've taken 39 points and charged into contention for automatic promotion.

Victory against west London rivals QPR would be the perfect way to achieve that feat, but Jokanovic insists his side can only be satisfied by taking three points from the derby.

He said: "No, I am thinking only about three points and that we are focused and concentrated.

"At the end, it's nice, it's great for the newspapers but for us it's less important, we can be satisfied only if we finish the game with three points.

"If not, we cannot be completely satisfied, it depends on different situation and depends on the result, we must keep going and push strong to try and finish at highest possible level."

