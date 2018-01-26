Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic will think only of the game against Barnsley and no further ahead of his side's trip to Oakwell.

The Cottagers' next three games are to teams below them: Barnsley, Nottingham Forest and Bolton.

The Serbian manager made it clear they should remain focused on one game at a time however and will have to show the Tykes the respect they deserve, if they are to have any chance of reproducing a performance like the one against Burton last weekend.

He said: "Really I'm not thinking about three games. If we start to count next three, next six, next 18.

"For myself and my team only the next one exists. Next one is the Barnsley game, we are going to respect them like we respected Burton. We must be focused and we must be concentrated and ready to follow the plan and fight altogether.

"This is the only way I know, the only way that is working well and after Barnsley game we will think about next steps."

A win against the Yorkshire side can see Fulham into the play-off places but Jokanovic knows Barnsley also need the points and gave some tactical insights about how the sides match up.

He said: "We played against them one month ago. I remember it wasn't an easy game for us, they scored an equaliser and then at the end we scored one lucky goal and win the three points.

"In this game they used 442, last few games they've tried to play with one striker, didn't score enough goals, signed another tall, strong striker and probably they can try with two strikers.

"This team is very aggressive and a team who are going to try and catch us with a mistake.

"We must be ready and intelligent and brave to take on this press which we expect - especially at the beginning of the game.

"This side is young and really intensive team, they need the points, we need the points too and we expect a long or short game. We must be clever and not give them the opportunity to damage us."





