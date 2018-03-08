Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic hasn't completely ruled Tomas Kalas out of Saturday's trip to Preston North End, writes Mark Ritson.

The centre-back has been suffering with a hip problem but returned to training on Thursday for the first time again.

Kalas is to be given as much time as possible in the next 48 hours to prove his fitness before Jokanovic makes a final decision.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

"Tomas Kalas has started working again today with us," he told Get West London.

"We have one more training session and we will assess his situation and other players before the game."

David Button also looks set for a return to the matchday squad at Deepdale on Saturday, the boss confirmed.

The shot-stopper has not started for the club since January 6 in the FA Cup against Southampton, with Marcus Bettinelli chosen in recent weeks.

(Image: LEWIS DARLING)

Button has not been involved in the last two squads against Derby County and Sheffield United, with Magnus Norman on the bench.

But Jokanovic has now confirmed why.

"He was sick and we can expect he can be in the squad for the next game," the boss said.

