Slavisa Jokanovic is delighted with the versatility that Denis Odoi has shown this season, and is even more impressed with his performances at centre back.

The Belgian has been used all over the defence by Jokanovic during his time at Fulham , but it seems like he's found a home in the unlikeliest of places for a man that measures at five foot nine.

Odoi has hardly put a foot wrong in the heart of defence alongside Tim Ream since coming in to replace Tomas Kalas, who missed a couple of games due to injury.

The Chelsea loanee will have his work cut out to replace Odoi in defence, and although Jokanovic is pleased with the performances Kalas has put in, he's just as pleased at how the Belgian has done coming into an unfamiliar position.

He said: "I use Denis is in different positions, last few games he play well.

"He's a player that has the characteristics to play in these kind of games that we play, for another side Tomas Kalas played many games for us and made a great job.

"I can only use 11 players, both players are important for us and definitely we are satisfied with how Denis has done his job, like I am satisfied with how Tomas has done his job.

"At the end, I will take decision which I believe is best for the team."

Having players that can play in the same position does cause the head coach a headache, but he's happy he has players that could all get into his XI fighting for a place in the side.

Fans have wondered why Neeskens Kebano hasn't featured as much in recent weeks, while Ibrahima Cissa and Marcelo Djalo have barely featured at all since the start of the campaign.

(Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

And now Jokanovic believes Fulham find themselves in a situation where nobody is complaining should they miss out on a spot in the squad, but instead are fighting harder on the training pitch to make the team in the next game.

He added: "I need competition in my team, I say many times that I need competition between us and that they need to fight on the training ground to get into the team and at the end of the week all of us need to compete against the opposite team.

"This is great news for us, we have quality players, we are working better with better competition and we must be concentrated and focused.

"In this moment, I have a situation where nobody complains so much, I can understand and cannot make all the players satisfied, but at the moment people whoa are not completely satisfied try to find the solution on the training ground and try push hard forward and fighting for the space in the team and this is good news for us.

"I will start will 11 players, but always it's really important for us on how we will finish the game and it's the role of these people, who are coming on the pitch from the bench, it's a really important role.

"Step by step, people start to understand this situation and all the team are pushing in the right way."

