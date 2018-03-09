Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic insists Lucas Piazon is still very much in his plans and has revealed the difficult he has, selection-wise, when it comes to the club's loan players, writes Mark Ritson.

The Whites are currently borrowing six players from Premier League sides, and of course are only able to select five in their matchday squad.

Piazon has been the fall guy at times recently, but Jokanovic says it could happen to any one of the others, depending on who he needs for the type of opposition.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Another factor is Ryan Sessegnon's outstanding form as a left-sided attacker, which is where Piazon would play if selected.

"It's natural to speak to him and others players, we know Lucas is an important player for us," said the boss, speaking at his pre-match press conference.

"I have a new situation where we brought in Matt Targett (from Southampton), where we have another winger, and Ryan Sessegnon has started playing in a more offensive position.

"For political reasons, I have to drop one of the six loan players each game. I have him, Kalas (Chelsea), Mitrovic (Newcastle), Norwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Ojo (Liverpool) and Targett.

"For all the games, some of these players understand. They are little surprised sometimes if they are in the stands.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

"I explain the situation to them and they understand. This is what has affected Lucas to miss some games and minutes.

"But he is one of the more important players for my squad. Because we have six loans, five are fighting for a position for each game.

"This is a new situation for both me and them. I have dropped Lucas, but have also dropped Sheyi Ojo a few times, not because they don't deserve to play but I have to do it and it's part of my job."

Piazon, on loan from Chelsea, is yet to really set British football on fire just yet, but Jokanovic believes the player can certainly play in the Premier League or Championship.

The attacker has been loaned out to Malaga, Vitesse Arnhem, Eintracht Frankfurt and Reading since arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2012.

"Lucas has potential to play at all levels," said Jokanovic.

"Unfortunately he was out of the squad for a few months because of his ankle but he has come back with the same energy and desire.

"He has pushed for the team and himself. Right now his job is here with us and he has done a good job for me, my staff and his team-mates and for Fulham in general."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.