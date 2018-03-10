Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed Fulham to continue their unbeaten run - but only with a draw at Preston North End.

The Whites are currently 14 unbeaten heading into the last of their 'big six' fixtures, but Preston themselves are on a good run of form, with victory against Bristol City seeing them to within one point of the Play-offs.

A 3-0 win over Sheffield United in midweek meant that Fulham consolidated their place in the top six as they hunt down Cardiff City in that final automatic spot, with the Welsh side currently five points ahead of them.

But Prutton thinks despite the Cottagers looking 'unstoppable' Preston will halt them from getting all three points on Saturday.

He wrote in his Sky Sports column: "Back-to-back wins for Preston and they are on the cusp of the play-off places again all of a sudden. Alex Neil's side are just a point off the top six and you wonder if Norwich will regret letting him go now, as they hover in mid-table obscurity.

"Fulham dismantled Sheffield United on Tuesday night and they're looking unstoppable at the moment. Deepdale is such a tough place to go, though, and I think this will be a draw.

"Prutton predicts: 1-1"

