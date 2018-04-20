Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic says Fulham are under no pressure after they secured their first target this season - play-off football.

However, the head coach has aimed for a final day upset that could see his side break into the top two ahead of Cardiff City, who he insists must be worried about the Whites catching them with just three games remaining.

Fulham took second spot last week after the Bluebirds lost to Aston Villa, but a lest minute equaliser in the Brentford game, coupled with more late goals from Cardiff, saw the side drop back to third.

It's been the only time this season the Cottagers had been in the automatic spots, while Cardiff have occupied them for a while now, and it's that reason that Jokanovic believes Cardiff should be worried about losing the final automatic spot, while his side aren't worried at all because they have everything to gain and nothing to lose.

Jokanovic previously said Cardiff would drop points against Reading on the final day of the season, and while he was half joking with the comment, he thinks if Fulham are to break into the top two, it will be on the final day of the campaign.

He said: "They scored five minutes before the end, one week before at Wolves they missed two penalties in injury time.

"They lost at Aston Villa five minutes before the end, we lost two points against Brentford in the last moment of the game.

"Experience shows us different things can happen, at the end, half serious, half joking, I am talking about the Reading game.

"Something can happen in the last game, different things can happen.

"Before thinking about Cardiff and Reading, we must think of Millwall vs Fulham which is under our control and what they are doing, we will wait.

"We are not under any pressure, our first target we have in our hands.

"Our most important target is to be the promoted team, in the longest or shortest way I don't know, but we have opportunity to try.

"For another side, we improve this season if we try to make some comparisons to season before, we are satisfied but right now this is our realistic situation.

"Our ambition must be focused and fighting for the top target.

(Image: Leigh Dawney/Getty Images)

"They say they are not under pressure, I say I am not under pressure, Cardiff are not under pressure, this is a fantastic place for working!

"I cannot lose anything because I didn't have this situation in my hands in these 43 first games, they never catch my team.

"This is the situation, they have one game less and if we have the opportunity, then we can probably take this opportunity last game to be in top two.

"They have been there 40 odd games, they must be worried, I am not worried."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .