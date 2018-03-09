The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic admits star Ryan Sessegnon can be compared to Real Madrid ace Gareth Bale, in terms of his positioning.

Sessegnon, like Bale, has started his career at left-back, and has been moved up the pitch as a winger and now an attacker as part of a front three.

Bale has had exactly the same transition over the years with Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Madrid.

Sessegnon has shown just how flexible he is up and down the left flank, with the ability to defend as well as attack superbly.

Jokanovic is delighted with the player's progress and admits he won't always use him in attack, but for wherever suits his team and the opposition Fulham face.

"It depends on the situation - I have used him in both positions," said the boss, speaking at his pre-match press conference.

"I wanted to sometimes use him in a more offensive position in the past, to use him as a winger.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

"In my opinion, his physicality is fantastic. He can attack from both positions in general.

"He is an offensive full-back. To compare him in a big team, we can compare with Gareth Bale, so it can be a more natural position for him.

"He can be offensive and attack the space, but I use him as I best for the team."

