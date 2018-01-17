Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham Academy Director Huw Jennings has revealed the club's policy on sending youngsters out on loan is a big part of the dialogue between the Academy and the club's higher management.

Very few of the Young Whites are out on loan at the moment, with only Marek Rodak and Elijah Adebayo plying their trade away from the Cottage with Rotherham and Cheltenham respectively.

It's something clubs do regularly - sending players to a lower league club to get them experience of first team football - but Jennings thinks Fulham have to find the right line between getting youngsters experience, but making sure the experience is right for them.

He said: "We’ve debated this a lot, and it’s a big feature for the dialogue we have with Tony Khan and Alistair Mackintosh, we’ve talked about this a lot.

“We want the right model, and I don’t think it’s an easy solution so fundamentally for me, it’s about making sure we place the right player in the right situation at the right time.

“We’ve had some loan experiences in the past that haven’t gone very well and we have to learn from that and it’s really difficult sometimes to ensure that what you think you’ll get out of the experience, you will do.

“Elijah Adebayo has gone out this week, it's actually interesting him for League One, but he chose Cheltenham because he felt the manager, Gary Johnson, who has watched him and whose recruitment team, his brother Peter, has watched him throughout the season and felt as though he knew him well and That was quite a key feature for Elijah.

“He’s going there for half the season, and he will experience all the different emotions, I think, that players on loan will get.

"There will be the ups we hope, but there will certainly be the challenges and we have to recognise that for some players, that isn’t always going to be the right option for them.

“But for others, like Marek Rodak, now on his second league loan spell at Rotherham, is going well and if we can find the right loan club for the right player then we’re look to see if it’s feasible.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .