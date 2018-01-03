Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham turned on the style as they scored four goals in seven minutes against Ipswich Town on Tuesday night, with Aboubakar Kamara putting in one of his best performances.

The Whites went 1-0 down when Joe Garner got in front of Marcus Bettinelli to nod home the opener on the stroke of half time before Jordan Spence was sent off for an off-the-ball incident with Kamara.

The home side then rallied and produced some of the best football of their season, netting four goals in the space of seven minutes as Kamara and Ryan Sessegnon both scored braces to put Fulham within four points of the Play-off places.

Here's what we took from the victory.

Kamara is starting to flourish

It's taken a while, but Kamara is starting to grow into himself at Fulham, and his performance on Tuesday night proved it.

Yes, he is still rough round the edges and has a lot to learn, but he was a constant pain for the Ipswich centre halves, with his strength and pace causing problem after problem.

He got his rewards last night, as he did on Saturday against Hull, and manager and player alike will be delighted with the way he is performing at the moment.

Fulham are looking for a striker, but Kamara is peaking at the right time to remind Slavisa Jokanovic that whoever comes in will face a fight for a starting spot.

Fulham showed they can break down resilient defences

If there's one thing that Fulham have struggled to do this season, breaking down resilient defences at the Cottage is one of them.

Time and time again a team has come to SW6, soaked up pressure and gone away with points.

And when Ipswich went 1-0 up last night and stuck 11 men behind the ball, there was a worry around the place that it would be another of those nights.

Fulham were helped by the sending off, but those seven minutes were fantastic and it showed that the side are able to break down teams that want to put men behind the ball and allow the Cottagers to have possession.

It was a stark reminder of just how dangerous the club can be when they are all on the same page.

Defensive frailties raise their head again

As we've seen all season, Fulham aren't defensively sound and that once again showed last night.

The ball in from Martyn Waghorn was superb, but Garner was free with the Fulham marking going to sleep, while Bettinelli made an absolute hash of coming out to clear the ball.

It was the same story last season, and if we learnt anything from the win, it's that Fulham need to strengthen their defensive options.

For me, it's probably more important than a new striker - championships are won on defences and at the moment, Fulham's just isn't good enough.

The gap is down to four

Fulham have been hit and miss all season, but they've managed to close the gap to the Play-offs to just four points, while automatics are ten points ahead of the Cottagers.

It's been a fantastic festive period with the side taking 10 points from 12 and it presents an opportunity for Fulham to really take 2018 by the scruff of the neck and mount a charge for the play-off places.

If the recruitment is right over the next month, and Fulham continue to get results like last night, another appearance in the end of season showpiece is on the cards.