Was that the Fulham way today?

"We played very good today in the football game. It's so difficult, we created so many chances in one half, like we created in the first half and at the end of this period they score the goal.

"We missed so many chances and we need to be more concentrated and show more quality because after we played 45 brilliant minutes and going in 1-0 down is strange and unacceptable.

"We don't need this kind of comeback like we played today, we need to score the goal and score first before the opposite team.

"For another side I must be satisfied, this was one of the best performances this season for my team, we play very well, we move the ball and we find the benefit where Ipswich had one player less.

"When we played 11 vs 11 I believe my team played better football than Ipswich played and then we deserved these three points and I must be satisfied and look ahead of us and prepare my team for everything what will happen."

Had that situation before?

"We didn't score six in 50 minutes and after scoring several before, we can score after this seven minutes and my team is working very hard to score the goal but we didn't find a clear way.

"We must be satisfied that we scored some quality goal with Ryan Sessegnon who was twice in the right position from very far position and there is some opinion that he can be better at left winger or left back, I like him in both positions.

"Sometimes I like to use him like winger but I cannot use him, for another side Kamara made great effort and is fighting very well - he scored two goals and missed some more and we must be satisfied with his goal ratio over the last two games, he scored four goals and this is good news for him and for us."

Sessegnon seems to have a talent for being in the right place at the right time?

"In all the press conferences I must speak about Ryan Sessegnon.

"Yes, Sessegnon is probably the most talented player in this country and this age, his natural physical preparation is amazing and he doesn't have problems for arriving in the box from a far position and at the end, we have opportunity to observe the beginning of one brilliant football career because, for myself, it will be very strange if this player doesn't play in the English national team."

Will you hold onto him?

"I don't know if this interesting thing about this player, I can help so much but this kid and the people around him are clever enough, after 50 odd games, he's in a very good situation and we are going to see what people around him and what Fulham will decide.

"Between us, I don't have any information that we want to sell him and for another side I don't want to sell him, I have no intention.

"What I try explain, it's not in my decision, Fulham don't want to sell him, he doesn't say any words and at the end I;m thinking of him in the future for the season what is ahead of us, and for next season too."