Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Neal Maupay headed a last minute equaliser

The Bees had a clear goalscoring opportunity chalked off for offside when Ollie Watkins, a yard onside, raced through on goal.

Brentford were pegged back and needed some good defending from Yoann Barbet and Chris Mepham to keep the dangerous Fulham attacks at bay.

The next officiating blunder came when Stefan Johansen handled a Yoann Barbet free kick in the box but Neil Swarbrick failed to point to the spot.

Dean Smith's side would also feel aggrieved as the half time whistle blew just as Watkins raced in on goal, although time had elapsed.

Those moments came back to haunt the Bees in the second half as Aleksandar Mitrovic curled a shot past Dan Bentley and into the net via the inside of the post.

The Bees looked to stretch the game in a bid to get back into it and the stopper was forced to deny Neeskens Kebano.

Barbet tested Marcus Bettinelli with a cross shot that the keeper almost blundered in but it just wasn't looking as if it was to be Brentford's day.

That was until Jozefzoon, in an offside position, crosssed the ball for substitute Neal Maupay to head home in front of the travelling Brentford fans and send them into delirium.

Below are five talking points to emerge from the game.

Brentford show their class

For all the talk about Fulham and their style of play, it was Brentford who were the better side on the ball.

The Bees were superior in the first half and it took a moment of individual brilliance from Aleksandar Mitrovic to give Fulham the lead.

That meant Brentford had to have a go at Fulham and it opened the game up and made them liable to the counter attack.

However, their efforts provided just rewards.

Maupay in the last minute

Jota who? Neal Maupay has stolen the Birmingham player's song after his last minute heroics rescued a point for Brentford.

The Frenchman has now scored in three of his last four games and they have all been either winners or equalisers.

Strikers always enjoy goals but they would rather score the ones that matter and Maupay has certainly done that once again.

It means that he joins Romaine Sawyers and Jota as recent players to have scored against both west London rivals. Maupay has done it at their grounds as well.

Poor officials

Brentford and Fulham have just reason to be unhappy with Neil Swarbrick and his team.

Ollie Watkins was clearly onside when he raced through on goal, while there was a hint of offside in the build up to Maupay's equaliser when the ball was played out to Florian Jozefzoon.

Brentford should have had a penalty when Stefan Johansen handled in the box from a Yoann Barbet free kick.

The official was getting close to Clive Thomas territory in both halves when he blew for half-time when Watkins was through on goal and then, in the second half, when Fulham had a corner.

At least the officials were consistent. Consistently poor that is.

Wonderful Woods

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Ryan Woods returned from a three match ban and it was like he had never been away.

The Brentford midfielder returned to his quarter back role and ran the show, once again receiving admiring glances from fans watching on the telly.

It appears inevitable that the Ginger Pirlo will be playing in the Premier League at some point in his career.

There's a good chance that can be with Brentford.

Play-off chase remains on

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Millwall and Sheffield United drawing, while Derby losing means that the Bees still have a chance.

If the Rams were to lose at Cardiff, there would be two places up for grabs if Brentford can win their remaining games.

When they made the play-offs in 2015, it appeared over going into the final two weeks. Victory against QPR could mean that they could be right in the mix.

It's an exciting time to be watching the Bees.