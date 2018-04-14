The video will start in 8 Cancel

Neal Maupay headed a last minute equaliser to give Brentford a share of the spoils at Fulham and remain in the play-off race just.

The Bees had a clear goalscoring opportunity chalked off for offside when Ollie Watkins, a yard onside, raced through on goal.

Brentford were pegged back and needed some good defending from Yoann Barbet and Chris Mepham to keep the dangerous Fulham attacks at bay.

The next officiating blunder came when Stefan Johansen handled a Yoann Barbet free kick in the box but Neil Swarbrick failed to point to the spot.

Dean Smith's side would also feel aggrieved as the half time whistle blew just as Watkins raced in on goal, although time had elapsed.

Those moments came back to haunt the Bees in the second half as Aleksandar Mitrovic curled a shot past Dan Bentley and into the net via the inside of the post.

The Bees looked to stretch the game in a bid to get back into it and the stopper was forced to deny Neeskens Kebano.

Barbet tested Marcus Bettinelli with a cross shot that the keeper almost blundered in but it just wasn't looking as if it was to be Brentford's day.

That was until Jozefzoon, in an offside position, crosssed the ball for substitute Neal Maupay to head home in front of the travelling Brentford fans and send them into delirium.

Below are how the Bees rated.

Dan Bentley – Commanded his penalty area well. 7

Henrik Dalsgaard – Dealt well with the dangerous Ryan Sessegnon. 8

Chris Mepham – A strong performance although will be frustrated by the goal conceded. 7

Andreas Bjelland – Went close with a volley but was withdrawn at half-time. 7

Yoann Barbet – A couple of fine tackles and went close going forward as well. 8

Ryan Woods – Back in the side and pinging balls about. Another superb performance from the Ginger Pirlo. 9

Romaine Sawyers – Another fine performance from the midfielder. 8

Nico Yennaris – Worked hard to drive the Bees on. 7

Florian Jozefzoon – Set up Neal Maupay's equaliser. 7

Ollie Watkins – Worked tirelessly up front and was denied by the referee's whistle on two occasions. 8

Sergi Canos – Caused problems down the flanks. 8

Substiutes

John Egan – Picked up from where he left off at Nottingham Forest. 7

Neal Maupay – Maupay in the last minute is now a song. Great finish. 8

Kamo Mokotjo – Added drive late on. 8