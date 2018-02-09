Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What's something that I never thought I'd ask a football manager, let alone Slavisa Jokanovic , one of the most intimidating ones out there?

Well, this will certainly be up there:

"How often do you use Snapchat, Slavisa?"

In the run up to asking the question, I did think for a split second it could well be the last thing I ever do, but Jokanovic, who is always good in press conferences, took the question in his stride.

"No, I have never used it in my life!

"Snapchat is probably a great story, a funny story but we use Whatsapp - it's a similar word, really my kids use Snapchat.

"We used Whatsapp."

I am, of course, talking about the Aleksdandar Mitrovic story that appeared in the week claiming the pair spoke over Snapchat on Deadline Day, paving the way for a move to Fulham from Newcastle until the end of the season.

After reading it I immediately thought what on Earth Jokanovic would send over the messaging app, and despite it making for some good 'What's your snap?' questions from people on Twitter it was too good to be true, with Whatsapp being a more normal way of communicating.

The interview with the Times , which is extremely interesting, also revealed how Jokanovic has told the Newcastle man to tone it down with his challenges.

“Slavisa has told me not to do stupid things, he says I have to put my passion into scoring goals, not to do some crazy tackles. I understand this and agree with him.”

A player with passion - I'm looking forward to seeing him more in the coming weeks, and if there isn't some sort of Snapchat graphic for when he scores his first goal I'll be really disappointed.

Ryan Sessegnon - Player of the Month

What a month in the life of Sessegnon - he's collected personal awards this month almost as regularly as us mortals get bills in the post.

Six goals in the month, as well as having a hand in nine goals in his last seven league games (seven goals, two assists), the 17-year-old is really something to behold.

It won't be any surprise to those that watch Fulham regularly that his goal scoring tally has gone through the roof since being move further forward, and now with the signing of Matt Targett we'll see Sessegnon paired with another attacking youngster.

It has the potential to be a devastating double team - I was really impressed with Targett against Nottingham Forest and I think his ability going forward will bring out even more from Sessegnon.

I've seen people suggesting including him in the England World Cup squad wouldn't be the worst of ideas, but I don't agree with that - we saw the attention Theo Walcott got when he was included all those years ago and it didn't do his career any help.

There's no need to put that on Sessegnon at just 17 - his time will come but for now he needs to just carry on doing what he's doing at Fulham.

Tom Cairney back in training

(Image: Darren Pepe)

It's good to see that the skipper is back in training, although it's concerning that his knee injury still seems to be bothering him in February.

He returned to the first team session on Thursday and Jokanovic said he would make a decision on whether he was in the squad to face Bolton on Friday, but the initial assessment on him was that he came through the entire session without much problem.

While it's pleasing that the side are doing so well with the Scotsman, Cairney is their talisman and, as I've often called him, the metronome and any team with the Scotsman in it is better than one without.

I hope his knee injury is sorted once and good, but at this rate it looks like it may take the summer to discover just what is wrong with it.

Phil Parkinson and Sammy Ameobi

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The Bolton manager said before Saturday's game that Ameobi can deal with Sessegnon like he did in the reverse 1-1 draw at the Cottage.

I'm not sure whether Parkinson reckons Sessegnon will be at left back again, that Ameobi will be doing a lot of defensive work against Targett and Sess OR whether the former Newcastle man will be played at right back in order to shackle the wonderkid.

If it's the latter, I think Jokanovic may get a bit of a shock because not even he would envision Ameobi being used as a right back.

Final word

A win on Saturday will make it six from six and keep Fulham well within the hunt for that last automatic place.

For me personally, I think there's a bit too much to do to get that and the Play-offs are looking more likely, but if the side carry on with the form they're in there's absolutely no reason why they can't challenge Derby, Cardiff and Aston Villa for second.

After Bolton, the side face a run of game that every footballer lives for, with all the teams around them facing Fulham before a March 17 derby with QPR in front of the Sky cameras.

It's going to be a great couple of months, but it has to start with victory at the Macron.

