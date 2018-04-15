Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Wolves man and Football on 5 pundit Chris Iwelumo thinks Brentford still need a lot of things to go their way if they are to gatecrash the play offs this season.

A last-gasp Neal Maupay goal ensured the Bees took a point from Craven Cottage in the west London derby - a goal that could prove to be huge as the side enter the final three games of the season.

It also dented Fulham's automatic promotion push, but with Brentford four points off the play-offs, results will have to go their way if they want a crack at the end of season show piece, with the Whites able to help them if they beat Millwall on Friday night.

But Iwelumo was impressed with Maupay and the way Brentford are still in the chasing pack, although he thinks they need a lot of things to go their way if they're to do it.

He said: "Brentford are still there and they’re chasing that pack.

“They need a lot of things to go their way for it but Maupay, now has 12 goals, he’s an ever-present - Smith was delighted as well, it was a great result for them.”

