Chris Iwelumo has heaped praise on Fulham's defensive prowess after another victory made it 13 games unbeaten for Fulham.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Ryan Sessegnon both hit the back of the net in the first half against Derby County to ensure the side won 2-1 at Pride Park - a result that saw them leapfrog their opponents into fourth place in the Championship.

It's been a run full of goals and individual performances, but Football on 5 pundit Iwelumo singled out Fulham's defence as one of the reasons for this run, saying that the strength the back five have shown allows the more attacking players to express themselves.

Speaking on Football on 5, he said: "Managers talk about a defensive foundation as a building block to go on and achieve success and Tim Ream has been an ever-present.

"33 appearances out of 35, and he brings goals as well which is great, leads by example.

"They brought in Matt Targett in January too and that defensive unit has created a certain balance there and he allows the offensive players to do their game.

"Mitrovic is showing match sharpness, he's getting the games and the minutes and that match sharpness is coming along.

"We spoke about Ryan, but left foot, right foot, he takes it on and always hits the target and it's another fantastic finish.

"Because they're so good defensively, it allows the forward players to go and express themselves."

