Queens Park Rangers have handed a trial to Ben Wells.

The former West Ham U18s skipper is on trial with the Hoops, playing in their U23s game with Millwall this afternoon.

Wells is an 18-year-old central defender who has been with the east Londoners since the age of six. He has not been part of the first team squad at the London Stadium, but has made two appearances for the Hammers' academy side.

The youngster is a lifelong Hammers fan, but could find himself moving on having been offered a trial with the Loftus Road outfit this afternoon.

Wells is in the team for the game with the young Lions, alongside first teamers Jamie Mackie and Idrissa Sylla.

The match kicks off at Loftus Road at 2pm.

