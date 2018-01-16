Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Danny Gabbidon has criticised former QPR manager Mark Hughes, saying he lacked 'decency'.

The former Wales international played under Hughes in the 2011-12 season in the Premier League, where he made just 17 appearances after suffering a back injury.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, he says that the former-Stoke manager's management style left a lot to be desired.

Gabbidon explained: "He put me into the Wales squad as a youngster and at that point I thought he was a good manager. But then, further on in my career, working with him at QPR, I saw a different side to him which I didn’t really like.

“The way he treated me, I expected more from him. He dropped me from the team. My last game was a cup game, I played and scored the winner. Then the next game I had a bit of a problem with my back so I couldn’t play.

“He said he’d work me back into the side. I never played again, just sat on the bench for the season. He never pulled me aside to say why I wasn’t playing.

“We never spoke for the rest of the season. Got to the end of the season and my contract was ending. I was two games short of a contract extension. He never rung me himself, he got some other guy to ring me to say, ‘Sorry Mark is on holiday, we’re not retaining your services.’

“He didn’t have the decency to [do it himself].”

