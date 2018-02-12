The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford B striker Marcus Forss has signed a three and a half year deal to remain at the club.

The Finland youth international had been a part of the West Bromwich Albion academy before moving to west London in June.

The striker has scored 11 goals in 23 games, including four against Benfica B in 2017 and B team head coach Kevin O'Connor sees him as a player who can push on and feature for the Brentford first team if he maintains his development rate.

"I'm happy to see Marcus extend his contract with the Club. He's got off to a good start with us and his goal tally shows how important he's been during the games this season.

“He's a great option up front because of his strength and ability to hold the ball.

“His experience in international youth football for Finland is also something he brings to the table.

“I'm confident that he can keep improving his game and will hopefully push himself to work with the First Team as much as possible in the coming year.”

Forss will have ambitions to be a part of the Finland squad for the European U19 championships next summer.

