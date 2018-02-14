Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford B striker Marcus Forss believes he can follow in Chris Mepham's footsteps and be the next player to step up to first team level.

The former West Brom man signed a new contract at Griffin Park earlier this week, extending his stay until 2021, and is currently the B team's top goalscorer.

Mepham has established himself in the first team this season and his impressive form tempted Bournemouth into making an £8million offer for him, which was rejected.

The question amongst the fans is who will be the next B team player to move down the corridor into the Brentford first team dressing room and Forss believes it can be him.

He told the club's official website: "I have seen a pathway here to the first team and I'm very sure that I can be the next one to step up."

Forss is more than happy at Griffin Park and to be agreeing a new deal so quickly suggests that he's highly rated at the club and the Finland youth international is now just wanting to push on.

He added: “Signing a new contract makes me feel like I'm wanted here and it's very good. I've enjoyed every minute here so far and now it's just about keeping it going and to push on.

“I feel very much part of it here. The squad is very good and we've been doing very well this season I think."

Part of the B team setup has involved touring and playing sides in Portugual, Germany, Italy and Ireland and Forss believes it's additional experience.

"It's been a massive experience so far," he said. "Playing abroad and seeing how they play, as well as seeing the country and different cultures, everything has been fantastic.

“Ireland [last week] was a very good trip, we played two men's football teams and they were both very good tests.

“It was good because it's just another experience for you in another country, and it was a different kind of game playing against a men's team in front of a crowd."