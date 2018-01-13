The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR have made five changes for their clash with Burton Albion.

Ian Holloway hands Aramide Oteh his first senior start, and also brings in Joel Lynch, Darnell Furlong, Conor Washington and Massimo Luongo.

They replace Alex Baptiste, Ilias Chair, Matt Smith while Paul Smyth and Jordan Cousins miss out through injury,

QPR starting XI: Smithies, Lynch, Onuoha, Robinson, Furlong, Bidwell, Luongo, Freeman, Scowen, Washington, Oteh.

Subs: Ingram, Perch, Wszolek, Smith, Manning, Sylla, Eze.

