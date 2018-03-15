Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new name has waded into the Ryan Sessegnon debate.

Former Premier League player Pascal Chimbonda has had his say on the teen sensation, and his opinion will be of interest to the Fulham fans.

Chimbonda came to the fore in English football when Wigan made it to the Premier League. The right-back was snapped up by Tottenham a season later and went on to enjoy two seasons with Spurs.

Sessegnon has strongly been linked with a move to north London, with Spurs inquiring about him last summer and reportedly again in the January transfer window.

They are not the only ones, with Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool all credited with an interest too.

Chimbonda was asked about his old club's Spurs' interest by BetStars and the full-back suggested the 17-year-old would be better off not joining Tottenham, or in fact any of the other clubs mentioned.

He said: "He's still young, he's good for the Championship but there's a difference between being good in the Championship and arriving in the Premier League.

"If he comes to Spurs he won't play regularly or may go out on loan, he will only come on sometimes and that's really hard for the player. I think he needs to go to a team below Spurs, where he will play football."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.