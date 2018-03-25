The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal defender Sol Campbell is coaching at QPR on an informal basis, according to Sky Sports News.

The former defender has been interviewing for several managerial jobs in England but has so far been unsuccessful in finding a job, and seems to be coaching at the Rs as he continues his development.

Last year, the 43-year-old spent time at the club with the U23s and academy before going to Trinidad and Tobago to help assist their coaching.

Just last week, Campbell had revealed that he had been turned down for the Grimsby job after being interviews, while in the past he has claimed he has 'one of the greatest minds in football'.

