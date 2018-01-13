The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former QPR striker Reece Grego-Cox says he's hoping 'to prove people wrong' after signing for Vanarama National side Woking.

The 21-year-old had been in the set-up at Loftus Road from the age of 14 and had established himself as a consistent performer in both the Hoops and the Republic of Ireland youth set-ups.

Despite showing huge promise, Grego-Cox left the Hoops by mutual consent yesterday, before signing a six-month deal with the Cards.

It's understood at the striker was keen to challenge himself with first team football, and he says he's keen to show what he can do.

Speaking to Woking's official website, Grego-Cox confirmed his ambitions, saying: "I’ve played a little bit in League football but I’m here now to try and get myself back there next summer and to prove people wrong.”

Only time will tell whether QPR live to regret the decision to let him go.

