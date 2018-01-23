The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former QPR and Newcastle United man Joey Barton has claimed that '50% of professional footballers bet on matches'. - therefor breaking FA gambling rules.

Barton, who played for the Rs from 2011 to 2015, was banned by the FA in April 2017 for breaching betting rules, having been found to have placed 1,260 bets on matches over a span of ten years.

He was fined £30,000 and initially banned for 18 months, but was later reduced by almost five after he appealed, with Barton now able to return to football on June 1 2018.

And speaking to BBC Radio 4s Today Programme, Barton claimed 50% of the playing staff in professional football would be in breach of the rules.

He said: "I think if they found out everyone who has been betting and cracked down on it, you'd have half the league out.

"I think 50% of the playing staff would be taken out because it's culturally engrained.

"Where we've got it wrong is that we've got the gambling rules mixed up with the match-fixing rules.

"Match-fixing is wrong and challenges the integrity of the sport, it's the same as taking performance-enhancing drugs.

"I think culturally betting is acceptable. There's nothing wrong with betting if it's controlled - it's when it becomes out of control and people bet beyond their means.

"My point to the FA was, how can they be so stringent when they have an official gambling partner?

"I believed that no-one cared about betting. I thought they just cared about match-fixing.

"I'd had a betting account in my name for 12 years. I was doing things for betting companies and they were paying me in betting account money - they weren't informing the FA."

