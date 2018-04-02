The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former QPR manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has been sacked as Northampton manager with the club lingering in the Sky Bet League One relegation zone.

The Cobblers are without a win in their last nine games and fell to a 2-0 defeat at Peterborough on Monday to leave them two points adrift of safety.

"We are sorry to see Jimmy depart as he has worked very hard for us but felt a change at this point was in the best interests of the club," chairman Kelvin Thomas said on the club's website.

"We thank Jimmy for his work as manager of Northampton Town and we wish him the very best for the future."

Jack Baldwin and Jack Marriott scored the goals to secure three points for Posh, while Ash Taylor's late red card for Northampton only added extra gloom to a side that have not won in nine games.

