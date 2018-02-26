Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former QPR midfielder Shaun Derry has spoken fondly of his time at Loftus Road, saying it was 'a good fit'.

The midfielder spent four years in west London after joining from Crystal Palace, and speaking to Get West London, Derry said it just seemed like the ideal move for all parties at that time.

Asked about his favourite QPR memories, Derry said: "It’s easy to say the promotion year and it’s easy to say the season in the Championship when we were so dominant, and obviously the experience of playing in the Premier League for two years is one that I’ll never forget.

“But for me you just play for a club and it feels right. It felt right from the first time that I pulled on the shirt for QPR.

“When you’re older you can look back and reflect a little bit on your time at certain clubs, and it was just a feeling; it felt good to play for QPR.

“That was my over-riding memory of playing for Queens Park Rangers; it was just a good fit, and it all fit in seamlessly.

"There was a massive requirement for a certain type of player, it was a good fit for me to play under Neil Warnock, it was local for me having left Crystal Palace and then the success of the two or three years, they’ll be memories that I’ll have for a long time.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .