Former Head of Coaching at the QPR academy Simon Ireland is reportedly set to move to Nottingham Forest.

Ireland left his role at Loftus Road at the end of last week, and according to reports by HITC, he's set to move to the City Ground as the final part of Aitor Karanka's coaching set-up.

The 46-year-old had an illustrious playing career, making over 200 appearances in the 90s for various clubs, including Huddersfield, Wrexham and Blackburn Rovers.

Before getting the job at QPR, Ireland was Brighton and Hove Albion's U21 manager for 18 months.

It was reported that he was expected to take up a coaching role at another Championship club after his departure from QPR, and the move to Forest looks set to be finalised.

