Reece Grego-Cox has opened his account for new club Woking after scoring in last night's 1-1 draw with Gateshead.

The forward, who left QPR earlier this month, got the opener as he drilled home for the Cards after an excellent team move.

Woking were pegged back shortly after, but the 21-year-old will be delighted to get off the mark for his new club.

Grego-Cox left the Hoops after his route into the first team was blocked, and said that he was determined to 'prove people wrong' after his move to the National League side.

