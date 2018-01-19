The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chelsea have reportedly turned their attention to Stoke striker Peter Crouch after Andy Carroll suffered another injury blow.

The Blues have made an approach for former England international Crouch, who has said he is a QPR supporter, as they seek to bring in a target man before the end of January, according to various national newspapers.

The 36-year-old, who has scored four goals this season, signed a one-year contract extension through to 2019 in November but Mark Hughes has since departed and been replaced by Paul Lambert.

Crouch, who was born in Macclesfield, was largely educated in Ealing, attending North Ealing Primary then Drayton Manor High School, and his youth career saw him feature for Brentford, QPR and Tottenham.

He made his breakthrough, though, at QPR in the 2000/01 season, scoring 10 times in 42 league appearances.

He's had spells subsequently at Portsmouth (twice), Aston Villa, Norwich, Southampton, Liverpool, Tottenham before moving to Stoke in 2011.

Crouch won 42 England caps and scored 22 goals for the Three Lions.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .