The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones has confirmed that Steven Caulker is training with the club.

The news was confirmed in the Hatters' pre-match press conference, where Jones confirmed they are giving him 'a platform' to get fit and enjoy his football.

Caulker has been a free agent since leaving QPR at the end of December after a turbulent spell in west London.

It was reported that the former Tottenham and Liverpool defender had been training with West Ham United, before it was claimed he was training with the Hatters last week, a claim denied by Jones.

However, speaking today the Luton boss confirmed that Caulker had been training with them since last Friday.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .