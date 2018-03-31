The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former England midfielder Ray Wilkins is "critically ill" after suffering a cardiac arrest, his wife has told the Daily Mirror.

Jackie Wilkins told the newspaper that the 61-year-old ex-Chelsea, Manchester United, QPR and AC Milan player fell in the wake of the cardiac arrest.

"He's in hospital, he's had a cardiac arrest and is in intensive care," the newspaper quoted her as saying.

"He's not in a good state at all, I'm afraid. He's critically ill.

"The cardiac arrest led to a fall which has meant he's had to be put in an induced come. It's very, very bad."

Wilkins had carried out media duties on Talksport and Sky Sports - he is a regular on both platforms - shortly before.

A winner of 84 England caps, Wilkins - known in the game as 'Butch' - played for 12 sides and was on the coaching staff of several more, but is commonly associated with Chelsea and QPR.

He started his career there and spent six years with the Blues, while also having numerous stints as assistant manager. On one occasion, he led the side on a caretaker basis.

Carlo Ancelotti, under whom Wilkins worked at Stamford Bridge, once described him as having "real blue blood".

Following the reports Chelsea tweeted: "The thoughts of everybody at Chelsea Football Club are with Ray Wilkins and his family tonight. Keep fighting Ray, you have our love and support."

During his career as a player, he won the FA Cup with Manchester United in 1983 and the Scottish title with Rangers in 1989.

He also had two spells at QPR, sandwiched by one game at Crystal Palace in 1994 where he broke his foot, and he appeared in 176 league matches for the Hoops. His second spell was in a player-manager capacity.

Rangers tweeted: “We're extremely saddened to hear former #QPR player and manager Ray Wilkins has suffered a suspected heart attack.

“All our prayers are with you, Ray.”

QPR ambassador Andy Sinton, who was Wilkins' team-mate at Loftus Road added: “Just woke up to the news about Ray. Keep fighting mate. You’re in my thoughts and the thoughts of everyone at @QPRFC. Such a great guy and a good friend. #QPR”

Wilkins has also managed Fulham in his career, taking charge at Craven Cottage after after leaving QPR following Chris Wright's takeover, taking the Whites to the play-offs, although he was sacked for losing the last three games of the regular season.

Fulham tweeted their support, writing: "Our thoughts are with Ray Wilkins and his family today. You have all our love and support."

He returned to SW6 as Rene Meulensteen's assistant in December 2013 but was sacked in February 2014 when Felix Magath took charge.

