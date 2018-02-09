Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former QPR youth defender Addison Garnett has returned to where it all began for him by signing for first club Bedfont Sports.

Garnett came through the ranks at Sports’ youth section, Bedfont Eagles, before being snapped up by the Rs as a teenager. But after failing to make the first team breakthrough at Loftus Road he moved to the United States to undertake a sports scholarship with Missouri State Bears in 2015.

On returning to England six months later, the 21 year old had a failed trial with League two side Carlisle United and instead signed for Isthmian Premier side Hendon, where he caught the eye after just a handful of appearances.

His next trial with a League Two club, this time with Crawley Town, was successful and he signed a two year deal in the summer of 2016, making his debut against Southampton U23s in the Checaktrade Trophy four months later, and his league debut against Cambridge United three days later.

At the beginning of this season, Garnett joined National League South side Whitehawk on loan and played six games for them, but on returning to Crawley, his contract was terminated last month.

He has now dropped into the Combined Counties Premier, where Bedfont Sports are currently chasing promotion and sitting pretty in second place.

Garnett was one of a number of young players QPR recruited from the Bedfont side in recent years, with Reece Cox, Marcin Brzozowki and Kavanagh Keadell following suit too.

Bedfont announced the return of Garnett this morning along with another major signing, former Reading and England U19 international midfielder Jack Mills, who also has played for the likes of Wealdstone, Staines Town and Hayes & Yeading.