Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR favourite Shaun Derry has praised the difficult job being done by Ian Holloway, saying 'he's had to take the club by the scruff of the neck'.

The Hoops boss has one of the toughest jobs in the Championship as he's tasked with balancing the books and developing youth; all while ensuring that the team remain competitive in the league, and speaking exclusively to Get West London, Derry said he can't think of anyone better for the job.

(Image: PA)

He said: "You try and keep as close an eye on your past clubs as you can, but it’s difficult because unless you’re in it it’s only what you can see from afar.

“It’s difficult when people are judging the job that Ian’s done when they’re not sat in that office, and they’re not out there on that training field and not having the conversations with the board or the players.

Exclusive: Shaun Derry not ruling out QPR return as he eyes new opportunities following Cambridge United departure

“The experience that I’ve had as a manager allows me to give a different type of comment on Ian’s job, and I can only give that opinion from afar, but from afar it looks like they are a team in transition.

“What they have got is a manager with blue and white blood running through every vein in his body. When the club is going through this transition, to have someone like Ian to rely on, to take the club by the scruff of it’s neck, because that’s what he’s done, is huge.

(Image: Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

“The Championship is different to the league that I played in five years ago. There’s millions and millions of pounds running through so many football clubs, and he hasn’t got those millions of pounds like previous managers of the club.

“He’s got a different type of challenge, and he’s doing it. I can see he’s trying to mould younger players and trying to break them into the first team and give them an opportunity to play at what’s an incredibly hard level.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .