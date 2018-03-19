The video will start in 8 Cancel

Martin Allen has been named as Barnet manager for the FIFTH time in his managerial career.

The former QPR and West Ham midfielder returns to the League Two club with the north west Londoners eight points adrift of safety and he replaces Graham Westley in the hotseat.

Allen started his managerial career at Underhill in 2003 before he was appointed by Brentford a year later.

The west Londoners reached the play-offs two years running but were beaten in the semi finals on both occasions.

Allen walked out on the Bees in 2006 and took over at League Two side MK Dons, where he was also beaten in the play-off semi finals.

Leicester appointed him briefly in 2007, parting company after four league games, before he moved on to Cheltenham in 2008. His time in Gloucestershire was a disaster as the Robins were relegated in 2009 and he was sacked.

He returned to Barnet briefly in 2011 and inspired a turnaround in form before he jumped ship to Notts County after three games.

He was back at Underhill for another three game stint at the back end of the 2011/12 season after Laurie Sanchez was sacked.

Allen moved to Gillingham and guided them to promotion from League Two in the 2012/13 campaign but he was sacked in October 2013.

He was then tasked with reviving Barnet's fortunes in March 2014. They won the Conference title in 2015 and had a strong first season back in the Football League.

However, he left in December 2016 to manage Eastleigh but, after winning just two games, was sacked.

After just over a year without a managerial role, Allen is now back at Barnet and looking to inspire another great escape.

