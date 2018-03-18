The video will start in 8 Cancel

Steve McClaren has hailed Ian Holloway for turning QPR 's fortunes around.

The Hoops followed up an impressive 3-1 win away at promotion-chasing Aston Villa on in midweek, with a comeback 2-2 draw at west London rivals Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The game was shown live on Sky Sports on Saturday afternoon, and former England boss McClaren was one of the studio guests summarising the game.

And he noticed a change in game plan from the Hops, which he felt was down to their upturn in form.

The ex Newcastle United and Derby County boss said: "I think what they've done is, in the last two or three weeks they've gone to a back four and they've looked more comfortable, they've got results going and they look more of a team.

"They've got a solid team, solid shape, there's been no changing around, that's what they've done in the last two or three weeks."

