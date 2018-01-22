The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pawel Wszolek was named in a strong QPR under-23s team to face Bromley at Harlington this afternoon.

The winger has been the subject of speculation over a potential move away from Loftus Road this month, and it could be an interesting couple of weeks for the Poland International.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images)

Wszolek was taken of as a precautionary measure after an awkward fall in the first half and was replaced by Chay Tilt.

As well as Wszolek, QPR featured players such as Alex Baptiste, James Perch, Ebere Eze, Ryan Manning and Bright Osayi-Samuel in a game which saw the Hoops come away with a 8-1 victory.

QPR manager Ian Holloway discusses transfer speculation surrounding Pawel Wszolek after Middlesbrough defeat.

QPR U23s: Ingram; Baptiste, Perch, Kakay; Hamalainen, Manning, Chair, Wszolek (Tilt, 35); Osayi-Samuel, Eze, Shodipo.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .